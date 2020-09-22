KENDALLVILLE — The Parkview Center for Healthy Living will offer low-cost blood tests on Check-Up Days on the following dates and locations:
Thursday, Sept. 24, from 7-9:30 a.m. at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange; and
Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Center for Healthy Living, Community Learning Center, 401 Diamond St., Kendallville.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to allow for social distancing and masks are required. Those who don’t have a mask will be provided with one. For detailed information about the blood tests being offered and their costs, call 260-347-8125 or visit www.parkview.com/classes-events . Payment at the time of service may be made by check or credit card.
