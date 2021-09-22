LaOtto classmates invited to reunion
LAOTTO — The LaOtto School Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cultivate Church in LaOtto.
Admission is free and no registration is required. Call Sandy Marshall at 260-347-1617 for information.
Church serving baked steak dinner
WOLCOTTVILLE — The Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, 4860 S. C.R. 450E, will serve a baked steak dinner Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church.
Both dine-in and carryout meals will be available.
