Kimmell inn hosting Artisan Market
KIMMELL — The Kimmell House Inn Artisan Market will be Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, at the inn, 1397 N. U.S. 33. Hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local artists and crafters, food, beverages and house tours will be featured at the market. Admission and parking for the market are free of charge. Call 260-635-2193 for information.
The bed-and-breakfast inn is on U.S. 33 in the 1876 brick home of Noble County pioneer Orlando Kimmell, and his wife, Jane. The original woodwork and hardware remain in the home today. The home also had central heat and indoor plumbing as original features, a luxury at the time. The home has always been privately owned.
Kimmell was a prosperous farmer, president of the Cromwell State Bank and a stakeholder in the Wolf Lake Bank. He served as county commissioner for two terms and was elected to the Indiana General Assembly in 1877. He was president of the Noble County Agricultural Fair Association for 12 years. The village of Sparta was renamed Kimmell in his honor after he helped get a railroad siding for the village.
Chicken barbecue to support Apple Tree CenterKENDALLVILLE — The Apple Tree Center will have a High’s Chicken barbecue Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. until sold out at the House of Spirits parking lot, U.S. 6 and S.R. 3.
A chicken half is $8 and a bottle of IBC Root Beer is $1. Proceeds from the barbecue will benefit The Apple Tree Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.