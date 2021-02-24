“There are seven days in a week, and “someday” is not one of them.”
— Benny Lewis
The purpose of these writings is to express the power of words. I am a big fan of the English language. We are all inspired by what other people have said, whether those words were spoken by a famous athlete, world leader, or possibly your grandma. Each week I will choose a quote that speaks to me, and I will write an inspirational article using the quote that I have selected. I hope you enjoy these articles and gain something from my comments.
Cambridge Dictionary defines Procrastinate as: “to delay doing something.” I find that definition interesting because most people are exactly that, Pros. No matter what the job, or goal, we find ways to delay starting. We make statements like, “I will start on Monday,” “I will start at the beginning of the month,” “I will start the first of the year!” We are quite good at it. This quote, “There are seven days in a week, and “someday” is not one of them,” says it all. Whatever goals you have, there is no better time to start then NOW. Today is a good day to start a diet, a good day to give up smoking, a good day to get your workout in! It is a good day to read a book, it is a good day to say a prayer, it is a good day to clean out the garage, it is a good day to write that letter or thank you note that you have been putting off.
The list goes on and on. In fact, it is a good day to make a list! I make a list every day. I can tell you that I record what I eat daily, what I do for exercise, and what daily chores need to be done. Crossing things off is rewarding. At the end of the day, I don’t always get all of the things done on the list, but I always feel a sense of accomplishment for those things that I did get done. The things that don’t get done move to tomorrow’s list. Prioritizing and organizing what needs to be done will help you become more efficient. Getting things done becomes a habit. I got a new I-phone that counts my steps, so for the past four months, I have been logging that number to be sure that I exceed the daily recommendation of 10,000 steps.
A few months from now your new habits will be just part of your routine. You will have achieved a number of the goals you have today, and have set new ones for the future. If you start today, in four weeks you could have lost 5 pounds, walked or biked several miles, gotten through a few sections of the Bible, and you could have an organized garage. Making lists and getting things done helps define who you are.
Bill Maddock is a professor emeritus at Trine University and a founding member of Shape Up Steuben.
