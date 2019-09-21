MARSHALL, Michigan — Get ready for an evening of hilarity as the incomparable Heywood Banks takes to The Franke Center stage on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the door.
Comedian Heywood Banks has a comic style all his own. Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer-poet-musician has become a cult hero and a pop icon, with a show that appeals to college students, businessmen, yuppies, rednecks, punks, kids or your grandmother.
Heywood intersperses his humorous observations of life with twisted, inventive, bizarre songs, sung and played in a variety of styles, from folk, to country, to rock, to pop and way beyond.
Laughtrack Magazine describes his show this way, “Heywood’s act is a visual bombardment. Heywood Banks is a geek. One part science lab, one part ‘The Day After’. The man is a walking, talking computer error.”
An internationally known veteran of the comedy circuit, Heywood Banks has appeared on A&E’s “Evening at the Improv,” MTV’s “1/2 Hour Comedy Hour,” CNN’s “Hollywood Minute,” “Caroline’s Comedy Hour,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Showtime Comedy Club Network,” the “Dr. Demento Show,” “12th Annual HBO Young Comedians Special with Paul Rodriguez,” and is a frequent guest on the national Bob and Tom radio show.
The Franke Center for the Arts, located at 214 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Marshall, Michigan is an intimate, historic, 270 seat theater.
Tickets for Heywood Banks can be purchased online at www.frankecenterforthearts.org, or from the box office at 269-781-0001.
The Franke Center programming is supported in part by funding from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.
