LAGRANGE — A Car, Truck and Bike Show will raise funds for the Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m., around the LaGrange Courthouse square.
Donations will be accepted for car and bike registrations. The show includes a DJ playing music, food trucks, prizes and giveaways. All proceeds will go to fund services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center was incorporated in 1996 as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization to help serve victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. All services are free.
The center has a 24-hour crisis line at 463-3400 and operates a Safe Haven Home for up to 90 days.
Other services include crisis counseling and support group, transportation, children’s programs, advocacy for legal, financial and social services, case management, life skills classes. Community education and awareness, and domestic violence education and prevention.
Offices in LaGrange and Angola are open by appointment only.
