These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Raelynn Jade, a girl, was born April 29 to Allen and Mary Alice (Fry) Bontrager, Goshen.
Karl John, a boy, was born April 29 to Kenneth and Sheryl (Chupp) Schmucker, Middlebury.
Liam Davis, a boy, was born April 28 to Kevin and Jeanice (Miller) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Josiah Andrew, a boy, was born April 28 to Joe and Julie (Yoder) Bontrager, Goshen.
Madison Dawn, a girl, was born April 27 to Dennis and Mirinda (Troyer) Schlabach, Bristol.
Japheth Norman, a boy, was born April 27 to Wilber and Susie (Miller) Mast Wolcottville.
Austin Jay, a boy, was born April 27 to Jeremy and Doreen (Miller) Miller, Middlebury.
Isabelle Eve, a girl, was born April 26 to Gary and Michelle (Weaver) Slabaugh, Millersburg.
Jeneva Rose, a girl, was born April 25 to Lamar and Nadine (Miller) Hochstetler, Middlebury.
Jesse Lynn, a boy, was born April 24 to Glen and Rose (Fry) Fry, LaGrange.
