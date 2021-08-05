CLC hosts food trucks today, Friday
KENDALLVILLE — Food trucks will be outside The Community Learning Center today and Friday to prepare lunch for the community and those attending the Global leadership Summit.
Today’s food trucks are Local Apple Cart, Twisted Smoke BBQ, Apple Tree Center, Grub Hut and Street Tacos.
Friday’s food trucks will be the Apple Tree Center and Whatchamacakes.
The link to register for the Global Leadership Summit is: register.globalleadership.org/#/reg/trans/one?invtID=EV-LSS2108-MAIN-SVA00127%20%20
Library walk features ‘What a Day It Was at School’
KENDALLVILLE — Homework, chemistry class, food fights, and accidental farts...”What a Day It Was at School” by Jack Prelutsky covers all the ups and downs of school.
Starring an adorable cat and a colorful cast of animal classmates, Jack Prelutsky′s poems come to life in fully illustrated spreads that can be viewed and read on the Kendallville Public Library’s Adventure Walk in August.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park. Maps for both locations are available here: bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.