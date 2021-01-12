These children were recently born in New Eden Care Center:
Luke David, a boy, was born Jan. 11 to Jesse and Norma (Lambright) Otto, Shipshewana.
Delmer Lynn, a boy, was born Jan. 10 to Lester and Magdalena (Yoder) Beechy, LaGrange.
Nicole Deann, a girl, was born Jan. 10 to Myron and Dena (Troyer) Miller, Topeka.
Alex Jace, a boy, was born Jan. 10 to Marlin and Betty (Yoder) Miller, Topeka.
Alayna Rose, a girl, was born Jan. 9 to Myron and Suzannah (Lehman) Miller of Ligonier.
Amber Lanae, a girl, was born Jan. 8 to Lyndon and Vonda (Miller) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Kenlin Wayne, a boy, was born Jan. 6 to Lynn and Susan (Miller) Yoder, Shipshewana.
