NORTH WEBSTER — Steuben County 4-H members in ninth through 12th grades can serve as a teen counselors for Northeast Indiana 4-H Camp, planned for June 9-11 at Epworth Forest, North Webster.
"Eighth graders may be considered if we run short on high school counselors," said Tami Mosier, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator, in the online invitation. "We will begin planning and learning alongside fellow counselors from others counties in March."
Counselors will attend the camp June 8-11.
A limited number of counselors will be selected from the Northeastern Indiana counties participating. Applications must be turned into a local Purdue Extension office by Feb. 1. Steuben County Purdue Cooperative Extension is located on the bottom floor of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola; 668-1000, ext. 1400.
The application is online at extension.purdue.edu/article/21171.
Those who apply to be camp counselors will be notified in early March if they have been selected.
Training dates include:
• Wednesday, March 17, 5:30-8 p.m., Whitley County Fairgrounds
• Monday, April 19, 5:30-8 p.m., Allen County Extension Office
• Thursday, May 20, 5:30-8 p.m., Whitley County Fairgrounds
"More details about this excellent opportunity to develop your leadership skills in working with younger youth and planning fun adventures for them as well as your peer counselors will be forthcoming," said Mosier
