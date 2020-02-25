COLDWATER, Mich. — Kids’ Art Rocks at Tibbits Opera House will celebrate student artwork with an annual contest offering cash prizes, art supply giveaways and the opportunity for young artists to have their artwork framed and displayed in a local business.
Students kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to submit their artwork for the annual show and contest to be displayed at the Tibbits Opera House Art Gallery, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan, starting from May to July.
Kids’ Art Rocks has recognized over 250 pieces of student art since the program’s inception. Organizers expanded the program several years ago by moving to an open submission of artwork. There is no cost to enter and students may submit one piece. Artwork should be flat or on canvas, must be unframed, be a minimum size of 8 by10 inches, and also be appropriate to hang in businesses.
All artwork will be presented in an exhibit in Tibbits Art Gallery for the community to enjoy. The exhibit will be juried and pieces chosen for the final exhibit will be professionally framed and entered into the art lease program for businesses to sponsor and display for one year.
A reception on May 12 from 6-7 p.m. at Tibbits will honor all student artwork, whether chosen for the lease or not. Students who attend the reception will be entered into a drawing to win art supplies. Additionally, cash prizes will be awarded for Best of Show from those chosen for the year-long lease. Business representatives who attend the reception will be given first choice of lease options.
To be included in this art show, artwork should be dropped off at Tibbits Administration Office, 93 W. Chicago St., Coldwater, Michigan by April 17 at 4:30 p.m. There will be a short entry form to fill out for each artist. For questions or more information, call Stephanie Burdick at Tibbits at 517-278-6029, email sburdick@tibbits.org or visit the Arts Alive Facebook page at Arts-Alive-Coldwater.
