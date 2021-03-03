Schooling over the past year and a half has been hard to deal with, complicated and just something we all never thought would happen.
It has not been easy for the teachers and staff, but they are doing an amazing job handling the difficulties being thrown at them. The beginning of the year was a lot to handle, for everyone. Students were neglecting their work, staff were struggling to keep up and divide their attention to make sure their students were getting the help they needed.
Yet, all of this forms one big question, is this the future of schooling?
Although we will never truly know when the pandemic will die out, due to the fact that there are now different strains of it. Will school just turn all virtual? Will it still be a hybrid form of learning? Or will they put us all back in school with strict social distancing rules?
At the beginning of the year, schools tried their best to regulate social distancing. There was a specific way you had to walk the halls, masks had to be worn all the time unless eating lunch or drinking water. When sitting at a lunch table you picked your spot at the beginning of the year and were made to sit at the same spot for the rest of the semester.
If COVID-19 continues schools will either have no choice but to shut down completely, or up the safety standards.
For the seniors going to college, they could experience the same scenarios there. Some colleges employ hybrid classes where some of the classes are in person and others are online. Other schools in different states do hybrid learning, which has the same idea as the colleges.
Something like Monday through Thursday they go to in person classes, then on Friday everyone stays home and does virtual. The kids who are virtual to begin with can go into their classes on that Friday and get extra help from the teachers if needed. Not only does this make it easier for staff, it also gives the students a chance to get the extra learning help they need.
It’s pretty safe to say that no one knows the future of COVID and what it brings to schooling, but until it gets worse, what we are doing now seems to be the best we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.