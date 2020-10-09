Strand Theatre, Kendallville

Hocus Pocus (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed.

Tenet (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2, 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Casper (PG) — Today, Saturday: 8 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (PG) — Today, Saturday: 9:45 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

Tenet (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 3, 7 p.m., Monday: 6, 9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

Coco (PG) — Today: 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 3:30, 7 p.m., Monday: 6:30, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Trolls (PG) — 10 a.m., 1:45 p.m.

War with Grandpa (PG) — 1, 2, 4:25, 5:50, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.

Coco (PG) — 1:05, 4, 8:15 p.m.

Save Yourselves (R) — 1:10, 9:30 p.m.

Tenet (PG-13) — 1:15, 3:40, 6:35, 9:05 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (PG) — 1:30, 3:25, 4:40, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.

Unhinged (R) — 2:10, 4:45, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.

Infidel (2020) (R) — 3:45, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.

New Mutants (PG-13) — 4:15, 6:40, 9:55 p.m.

Hangover (R) — 7 p.m.

