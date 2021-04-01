Church clarifies Easter schedule
SOUTH MILFORD — The South Milford United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter in its regular worship service Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
The Plato United Methodist Church will host an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed by its regular worship service at 10 a.m.
The locations of the services were incorrect in the Thursday edition of the News Sun, which regrets the error.
The Plato church will host a community Good Friday service today at 3 p.m.
