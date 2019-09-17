KENDALLVILLE — A Survivor of Suicide Loss support group will have the first of six weekly meetings on Monday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Crosspointe Family Church, 205 Highpoint Crossing. The group will conclude on Nov. 28.
The term “survivor of suicide loss” refers to family members and friends left behind after a loved dies by suicide. Survivors may experience unique feelings related to the circumstances of the death in addition to the usual grief.
The support group is free of charge and not affiliated with any religion. Participants must be at least age 18 and the survivor of suicide loss to attend. Sessions meet in the church library, typically beginning with a brief introduction before peer-led open discussion. Participants may sit quietly and listen, or feel free to share. Groups are usually four to eight people.
Facilitator Joyce Scholl said the support group is the first of its kind in the area to help people cope with the loss of a loved one to suicide. Shame, guilt, shock, anger and even relief, if the suicide was followed by a long period of mental illness, are common feelings that surviving family and friends may experience.
The support group may schedule additional six-week discussions, depending on needs of the participants.
