LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital has been recognized for reducing its energy consumption, receiving the Energy to Care Award from the American Society of Healthcare Engineering (ASHE).
The Energy to Care Award is given to hospitals who meet the ASHE’s strict guidelines for energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption by 10% in a single year or 15% over two years.
“Improving energy efficiency is important not only for the hospital, but also for the environment and our community,” said Jordi Disler, president, Parkview LaGrange Hospital. “We are proud of our facilities team for achieving this recognition and thank them for their efforts in preserving valuable resources.”
Parkview LaGrange Hospital was one of only two hospitals in Indiana to receive the award for 2020, reducing its energy consumption more than 10 percent in a year.
