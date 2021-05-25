A few weeks ago there was a letter passed around our community regarding me that was titled with my name. It was very touching and I was so blessed by it, but I believe that I need to give credit where credit is due.
I feel it is important that this letter be titled in the same way. I could never have been successful in my job as Facilities Director for MSD of Steuben County had it not been for Dr. Brent Wilson. He trusted me many years ago to take an important role in the corporation and taught me more than I could ever imagine about how to successfully run a school district. Sadly, his career with MSD will soon be ending and I believe that so many people have no idea how big of an impact this will have. I believe jealousy over his salary was the driving force behind all that has happened over the last few years. You see, I am a firm believer in taxpayer dollars being spent wisely and not wastefully. One of the wisest investments of taxpayer dollars in Steuben County was in Dr. Wilson. We truly got more than we paid for in Brent. He managed all aspects of our school district from classified and certified staff, to administrative staff, to budget planning, to major building projects and did so with amazing success.
MSD of Steuben County is one of the few districts in northern Indiana that has not had a referendum. This affects all the homeowners of our district by keeping your property taxes low and stable. Dr. Wilson was able to achieve this with falling enrollment, which directly and negatively affects funding. Through all this MSD was able to maintain staff and still have some of the best maintained schools in Indiana.
The role of a school superintendent is one of the most mentally challenging and stressful jobs possible. The public’s eye is always on you. Dr. Wilson always made his decisions based on the best overall outcomes for our children, our staff, and our community. Decisions that weren’t always popular but were always necessary. He truly carried the weight of our great school system on his shoulders.
There is no doubt in my mind he is one of the best superintendents in the state, trust me I have been all over the state to many districts. I believe the best leaders are servant leaders and Brent would never ask anyone to do what he isn’t willing to do himself. ANYTHING! The list is endless but let me give you a few examples of who Brent Wilson really is.
A few years ago, Pleasant Lake Elementary was having trouble with the domestic water and we were trying to get it resolved as quickly as possible. One of our contractors recommended that the bladders in the large expansion tanks needed to be replaced as a remedy. I was out of town and this was not an easy job to perform. After spending all day at Central Office Brent went home and put on his work jeans and shirt. He showed up at Pleasant Lake at 5 p.m. and helped our contractor until 3 a.m. that night to help get the job done. Yes, Brent Wilson did that.
After a routine insurance audit where a write up or two are always common, we found out that we needed to add some railing to Central Gym. We were able to have Steuben Fabrication obtain and fabricate the necessary railing and I undertook the job of installing it. It was not a one-man job. Once again after a full day at Central Office Brent met me at Central Gym and helped me install all that railing. I broke my hand while doing that project. Can you guess who drove me to the hospital? Or who helped me finish it after I was all bandaged up? Brent Wilson did.
At Angola High School an issue was found with one of the backboards pulling away from the wall. I brought Brent over to take a look at what needed to be done. Finding the right contractors to do the job was difficult because a large section of spiral duct work was in the way that was over 20 feet up in the air. I told him the two of us could probably get the duct out of the way with a couple of the proper man lifts. Brent is not fond of heights and neither am I, but once again he showed up after putting in a full day at Central Office to help me get that duct out of the way. He was in the two man lift fastening the duct to the lift he was in while I unbolted it in my own lift high above the Angola High School gym floor. The backboard was repaired a few days later and Brent came back and helped me reinstall that spiral duct. Yes, Brent Wilson did that too.
He went on nightly bike rides around our district and always had new ideas on how to improve our facilities. The many ideas he had always astounded me. Many of them were completed with him helping me and putting on his “work” clothes all on his own time. You could find him on any given evening or weekend attending and supporting any of our athletic programs. He never once tried to be invisible.
I could keep going, but I believe you see the point. Brent Wilson is not just a great superintendent, he is also an amazing person. He was never afraid to give me direction no matter if I agreed with his decisions or not, and I respected him for that. The first time I met him I addressed him as Dr. Wilson, and his immediate response was “No, it’s not Dr Wilson it’s Brent.” I have always had a motto that states “everyone is replaceable, but always strive to make yourself irreplaceable”. Brent Wilson is irreplaceable.
Heath Wagner is former facilities director of MSD of Steuben County.
