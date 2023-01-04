KENDALLVILLE — Auditions will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at the Community Learning Center for Gaslight Playhouse’s third show of its season, “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon. Performances are March 10, 11 and 12 at the CLC.
Gaslight Playhouse board president Michael Johnston will direct the male version of this comedy. Two men, a neat freak and a slob, both separated from their wives, have to live together despite their differences. That’s how fussy photographer Felix Unger and sloppy sportswriter Oscar Madison end up sharing a New York City apartment.
The cast of characters includes:
• Felix Ungar, a fastidious, hypochondriac news writer whose marriage is ending;
• Oscar Madison, a slovenly, recently divorced sportswriter and Felix’s best friend;
• Murray, a NYPD policeman, one of Felix’s and Oscar’s poker buddies;
• Speed, one of the poker buddies, who is gruff and sarcastic. He often picks on Vinnie and Murray.
• Vinnie, one of the poker buddies. Vinnie is mild-mannered and henpecked, making him an easy target for Speed’s verbal barbs.
• Roy, one of the poker buddies and Oscar’s accountant. Roy has a dry wit but is less acerbic than Speed; and
• Cecily and Gwendolyn Pigeon, Felix’s and Oscar’s giggly upstairs neighbors, a pair of English sisters. The former is a divorcée, the latter a widow.
“The Odd Couple” is classified as a satire. Satire uses humor and exaggeration to criticize something or someone, typically a public figure, social norm, or government policy. In “The Odd Couple,” Simon’s satirical target is marriage. Society frequently places marriage — in particular, heterosexual marriage — on a pedestal. Simon pokes fun at the stigma attached to divorce and the idea that two completely different people can live together harmoniously and eternally.
Contact Johnston at johnstonmi98@gmail.com for more information.
