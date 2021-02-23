ANGOLA — Adam Virgile, a sport science expert and consultant as well as a former strength and conditioning coach for the New York Rangers, joins Trine Center for Sports Studies director Brandon Podgorski in the newest episode of the center's podcast.
The podcast focuses on Virgile's career in strength and conditioning as well as how students can prepare themselves to work in the field.
After working as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Rangers, Virgile became a performance analyst and sport scientist for the team. Today, he is a sport science coordinator for the University of Vermont, where he oversees the collection, visualization and applied integration of physiological data from the university's sports teams, particularly men's ice hockey, to enhance student-athlete wellness and performance. He also is a sport science advisor for ROCKDAISY LLC and founder of Adam Virgile Sport Science, an online source for accurate health, fitness, nutrition and sports science information.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Trine Center for Sports Studies is a bi-weekly podcast focused on the business side of sports, including interviews with sports professionals and current research in sports studies. Hosted by Podgorski, the podcast is available at css.transistor.fm as well as on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
