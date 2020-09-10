These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Kathy Ranae, a girl, was born Sept. 8 to LaVern and Wanda Sue (Yoder) Miller.
Karlin Noah, a boy, was born Sept. 7 to Joseph and Erma (Miller) Yoder, Wolcottville.
Joshua David, a boy, was born Sept. 7 to Jerry and Rebekah (Fry) Hochstetler, Ligonier.
Lucas Jon, a boy, was born Sept. 5 to Joe and Mary Lou (Yoder) Schrock.
Doris Ranae, a girl, was born Sept. 4 to Ernest and RuthEtta (Schrock) Yoder, LaGrange.
Aubrey Adelle, a girl, was born Sept. 1 to Joas and Vonda (Schmucker) Schlabach, Shipshewana.
Brooklyn Joy, a girl, was born Sept. 1 to Dennis and Regina (Stutzman) Miller, Middlebury.
Sarah Elizabeth, a girl, was born Aug. 30 to Marvin and Martha (Bontrager) Troyer, Ligonier.
Kylen Jace, a boy, was born Aug. 29 to Marion and Ruth Ann (Kauffman) Bontrager, Topeka.
Lyndon Jay, a boy, was born Aug. 29 to Glen and Marla (Schlabach) Yoder, Ligonier.
