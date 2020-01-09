This 5-Minute extra-creamy Tahini Date Banana Shake is made with unsweetened almond milk and a dash of cinnamon. It is perfect as a power breakfast smoothie or an afternoon treat.
Tahini Date Banana Shake
Ingredients
2 frozen bananas, sliced
4 pitted Medjool dates
1/4 cup tahini
1/4 cup crushed ice
1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
Pinch ground cinnamon, more for later
Directions
Place the sliced frozen bananas in your blender, add the remaining ingredients. Run blender until you achieve a smooth and creamy shake.
Transfer the banana date shakes to serving cups and add pinch more ground cinnamon on top. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.