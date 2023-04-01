FORT WAYNE — The Summit City Chorus will present a lunch and show, ‘Beyond the Sea,” on Sunday, April 16, at Ceruti’s Catering, 6601 Innovation Blvd.
The buffet lunch starts at 1 p.m., with the show beginning shortly after the meal at 1:45 p.m. Lunch and show seats are reserved and must be purchased in advance for $35.
“Reserved” means ticket buyers can select their seats online. Show-only tickets are also available online and at the door.
Tickets and more information are available here: https://summitcitychorus.org or call 260-418-3239; or buy tickets from any chorus member.
“Beyond the Sea” is loaded with a cappella music and four-part harmony from the pirates and scallywags of the award-winning Summit City Chorus. The chorus will be joined by quartets “Midnight Snack” and “Coalition,” along with other surprise quartets.
The Summit City Barbershop Chorus is the original Fort Wayne chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. It was first chartered in 1944 and has been active in the society ever since.
The chorus performs at events such as the Three Rivers Festival and several of the professional athletic events in the city.
The chorus competes in the Cardinal District (Indiana and Kentucky) Barbershop Harmony Convention events and contests. The chorus also supports many non-profit groups by providing entertainment to help generate support for the individual groups.
Members come from all professions and all walks of life. It also includes men of all ages, from young boys to men in their eighties.
The chorus meets every Monday at 7 p.m. at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, 300 E. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. New members are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.