INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is encouraging residents to pledge to prepare to protect their homes and families from the deadly threat of home fires by signing up for free preparedness resources during a push for fire safety this spring.
Local Red Cross volunteers are encouraging people to sign up for free home fire preparedness resources – including escape plans and tips for talking with children – as part of the national “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life” campaign to educate people about home fire safety.
Preparedness appointments will be handled virtually in an effort to safely support families amid the pandemic. The Red Cross will also work with fire department partners on the potential to install free smoke alarms when it is safe to do so. Since February, 35 lives have been saved across the Indiana Region from learning fire preparedness through the Red Cross.
“Planning and preparation are key to keep families and communities safe during a home fire,” said Leslie Montgomery, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross, Indiana Region. “Even in the midst of a pandemic, our staff and volunteers are dedicated to continuing this important lifesaving mission.”
To pledge to prepare and sign up for a free virtual home fire safety presentation, visit https://rdcrss.org/3g9Cj6Z.
How to keep your family safe
Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.
Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.
Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they should be replaced, per Wisconsin safety statutes. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
The Indiana Region serves 104 counties across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Illinois through its six-chapter areas: Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Greater Indianapolis (Regional Headquarters). For more information on the Indiana Region: www.redcross.org/indiana. Follow the Indiana Region on Twitter at: @INRedCross, on Instagram at: @indianaredcross or www.facebook.com/INRedCross.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.