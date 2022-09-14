LAGRANGE — While the pandemic has led to increased awareness that many Americans are dealing with mental health challenges, not everyone is comfortable asking for the professional help that is available. That’s why Parkview LaGrange Hospital continues to offer free suicide prevention training to the community through year-end.
Trainers from the hospital teach QPR, which stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. The goal of QPR classes is to save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training. Just as CPR training equips the learner to provide an emergency response to someone experiencing a physical health crisis, QPR equips them to act in a mental health crisis.
Anyone 18 and older can learn QPR in a couple of hours and become prepared to recognize the signs of someone at risk of suicide, offer hope and connect that person to expert, compassionate care.
Classes will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates through the end of the year:
• Tuesday, Sept. 20 (virtual class via Microsoft Teams app)
• Tuesday, Oct. 18 (in-person class at PLH)
• Tuesday, Nov. 15 (virtual class via Microsoft Teams app)
• Tuesday, Dec. 20 (in-person class at PLH)
To participate in a virtual class, individuals will need to have access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with the free app Microsoft Teams. Due to the nature of the subject matter and the types of discussions that arise in the training, all participants must be able to use a video connection that enables them to see and hear each other, and the Microsoft Teams app works well for that purpose.
Registration is required at least three days prior to the preferred training date, and capacity is limited. To register, visit parkview.com/preventsuicide. For additional information, or to inquire about training for small groups, call (260) 463-9270.
The Parkview LaGrange Hospital campus is located on Townline Road, just north of U.S. 20 in LaGrange. Per Parkview Health policy, masks should be worn when visiting the hospital.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Do you know about steps anyone can take to connect with a mental health professional if experiencing a serious mental health crisis?
• Call the Parkview Behavioral Health HelpLine at 260-471-9440 or 800-284-8439 anytime 24/7. Experienced specialists can guide you to the appropriate level of care, or resources, for your situation.
• Dial 9-8-8, the new national suicide and crisis hotline.
• Text “IN” to 741741.
• Call 2-1-1, option 3, to speak with a crisis specialist 24/7.
