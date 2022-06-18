ALBION — The 2022 summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” is in full swing at all Noble County Public Library locations. All ages are invited to track their reading and enter to win a grand prize.
New materials at NCPL branches for June are:
Adults: “The Home-Wreckers” by Mary Kay Andrews, “The Unwilling” by Kelly Braffet, “The Moonlight School” by Suzanne Woods Fisher, “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, “Run for Cover” by Michael Ledwidge, and “Vacation Crafting” by Suzanne McNeill.
Teens: “Cinderella is Dead” by Kalynn Bayron, “Spells Trouble” by P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast (#1 Sisters of Salem series), “Castle of Refuge” by Melanie Dickerson (#2 Dericott Tale series), “Court of Swans” by Melanie Dickerson (#1 Dericott Tale series), “Perfect on Paper” by Sophie Gonzales, and “A River of Royal Blood” by Amanda Joy.
Kids: “Sonic 2: Meet My Friends (and Enemies)” by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, “Where’s Rollo?” by Reed Duncan, “Storm on Snowbell Mountain” by Rebecca Elliot (#6 Unicorn Diaries series), “To Baby From Daddy: A Love Letter From a Father to a Daughter” by Steve Nguyen, “Wings of Fire” by Tui T. Sutherland (#1 “The Dragonet Prophecy” series, graphic novel), and “I Survived: The Sinking of the Titanic,” 1912 by Lauren Tarshis (I Survived graphic novel series).
Movies on DVD: “Cyrano” rated PG-13, “Death on the Nile” (2022) rated PG-13, “The Desperate Hour” rated PG-13, “Marry Me” rated PG-13. Also on Blu-Ray are “Moonfall” rated PG-13, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” rated PG-13, “The Uncharted” rated PG-13, and “The King’s Daughter” rated PG.
These programs are happening at NCPL branches in June:
Children- Albion
June 21, 10 a.m.: Exotic Aquatics Pet Shop from Kendallville will bring in a variety of aquatic animals to show children of all ages and their parents or guardians.
June 28, 10 a.m.: Shark Storytime for preschoolers.
Teens-Albion
Every other Wednesday at noon: Teens can gather in the Teen Room to learn how to prepare meals and enjoy eating the food they make. On June 22 at noon, the meal is grilled cheese sandwiches and salad.
Adults-Albion
June 30 at 6:30 p.m.: Book Club will discuss “Goodnight June” by Sarah Jio.
July 6 at 6 p.m.: Book Club will try out a new location July 6 for Books at the Bar. Readers will meet at white Oak Wine café in downtown Auburn to discuss “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore” by Matthew J. Sullivan. Appetizers will be provided by the library; drinks and other foods will be available to purchase. Pick up a copy of the book at your local NCPL branch or bring your own. No need to register.
Children-Avilla
Juen 23 at 1 p.m.: Exotic Aquatics Pet Shop from Kendallville will bring in a variety of aquatic animals for children of all ages and their parents or guardians.
June 30 at 10 a.m.: Ahoy mateys! Prescoolers will have a swashbuckling good time at the Pirate Storytime Party.
Teens-Avilla
June 30 at 4 p.m.: Teens can learn to make their own tie-dyes beach towel. Materials will be provided. Space is limited so please sign up at 260-897-3900. Suitable for teens and tweens in grade 4 and older.
Adults- Avilla
June 23 at 6 p.m.: NCPL Avilla will host a Stained Glass Class with instructor, John Miretti. Participants will learn to make their own stained-glass sand dollar. A $25 material cost is due at registration. Please register at the circulation desk.
Children-Cromwell
June 22 at 10 a.m.: Exotic Aquatics Pet Shop from Kendallville will bring in a variety of aquatic animals to show for children of all ages and their parents or guardians.
June 29 at 10 a.m.: Mermaid Storytime Party for preschoolers. Costumes are encouraged.
Adults-Cromwell
Yoga with Kelly: A six-week session of yoga with Kelly Meeks will begin this month. Classes will be Wednesdays, June 22, 29, and July 13, 20, and 27 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. The cost will be $30 for the entire session and participants must register. Call 260-856-2119 for more information or to register.
June 21 at 6 p.m.: Craft Therapy with Peggy from SOZO Art Studio will teach a class on how to paint a gnome on a wood board. The cost is $25 per person. Register at 260-856-2119.
