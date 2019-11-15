KENDALLVILLE —The Nov. 6 meeting of the Alpha associate chapter of Tri Kappa was held at the Kendallville Public Library with 17 members present.
Paula Graden introduced guest speaker Max Robinson of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, who told the history of how Honor Flight got its start in 2009. He gave an account of what a trip to see the War Memorials in Washington, D.C., is like from start to finish for 85 veterans, 85 guardians, crew members and Honor Flight volunteers.
As of 2019, Honor Flight NEI has flown 21,000 vets to the capitol. The cost is free to the veterans and raised through donations, while guardians pay $400 each. Currently there are 130 hubs in 45 states. The chapter was very moved by what Honor Flight does for veterans and was generous with its donations.
President Gretchen Riehm presided over the business meeting starting with roll call, approval of minutes and treasurer’s report.
Deb Hockley read the correspondence which included thank-you notes for donations from Parkview Noble Foundation, ARC Noble County Foundations, East Noble Chapter AFS, Families For Freedom, Apple Tree Center, Common Grace, Kendallville Day Care Center, Life and Family Services, Kappa Kappa Kappa Fine Arts Endowment Fund, State Gifted and Talented Committee and State Mental Health Committee.
A thank-you note came from Ashley Robertson of Big Brothers Big Sisters for inviting her and Cheryl Barker to speak at the Oct. 2 meeting. The chapter also received a Riley Cheer Guild Newsletter.
Philanthropy chairman Dianne Trees told members that $70,000 was collected for Ronald McDonald House from all the tabs that were saved and turned in throughout the state.
Member Rosie Barnum gave details on the Reverse Advent Calendar project. Sheets were passed around for those who want to participate, and members can partner on the project. Members were instructed to take the items collected to Friendship Food Pantry by Dec. 24, and indicate the donation is from the chapter. The food pantry will track the chapter’s donation amount.
A donation was given to the State Memorial Fund to honor two past state presidents who recently passed away.
Gretchen Riehm reminded members of the Tri Kappa Auction to be held at Sylvan Cellars on Nov. 13. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. followed by the auction at 7:30 p.m.
She also gave a review of the Province Convention Officers Training held in Warsaw on Oct. 19. Deb Hockley’s princess dress won first place in the Fine Arts competition and the chapter’s scrapbook, done by Laurie Bloom, also won first place. Both winners will be entered in competition at the state convention.
The hostess committee for the evening was Nancy Diggins, Dianne Trees and Sherry Caudill. The next meeting will be the Christmas party on Dec. 4 at Jane Roush’s home.
