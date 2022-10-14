KENDALLVILLE — Members of the Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa showed off their artistic talents at the Oct 5 meeting.
President Dianne Trees provided the art supplies and the members created Halloween art. At the end of the meeting, members voted by placing coins or dollar bills on their favorites. The person who collected the most money was Belinda Corps, who was declared the winner. The money collected was put in the chapter’s general fund.
Paula Graden read correspondence that included thank-you notes for donations from the CLC Performing Arts and the State Scholarship Committee.
Chapter review was held Sept. 14 at Susan Jansen’s home. All three chapters, Gamma Xi, Alpha and Beta associates met with Province 10 Officer Jodi Spataro, who went over each officer’s responsibilities to ensure compliance with state requirements.
Cards and memorials chairman Gretchen Riehm sent a card to Brenda Jansen and ordered memorial volumes for deceased members Janet Bottomley and Nancy Malone to be placed in the Kendallville Public Library.
Riehm also reported that she is looking for items to fill a gardening basket to take to Gamma Xi Chapter’s November auction to earn money for the general fund.
Fine arts co-chairs Rosie Barnum and Marsha Connolly are planning an event to view the Norman Rockwell Exhibit at the Garrett Art Museum. The cost is $5 per person. Dinner will follow at a location to be determined. A sign-up sheet was passed around for interested members.
Nancy Diggins reported that the philanthropy committee is planning a project for the December meeting. Scholarship chairman Alisa Bloom will store the backpacks and school supplies collected for the state scholarship project that will take place at state convention in April.
Scrapbook chairman Belinda Corps is in need of photos, articles and anything else she can use. Members are asked to bring hats or wear the festive tops they wore at the Zoom Meeting in December so she can duplicate the photo.
Chairman Dianne Trees met with the wine-and-dine committee to hand out information for the upcoming event at Sylvan Cellars on Dec. 8. Each member will donate money to purchase restaurant gift cards and can also donate wine.
Diann Stienbarger reported that the chapter made the most money ever by running the Popcorn Stand at the Kendallville Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 10.
In new business, recording Secretary Cindy Jollief presented information on the newly created Dr. Terry Gaff Legacy Fund to honor him for his tireless efforts in making the Fishing Line Trail a reality. Dr. Gaff is the husband of member Susie Gaff. The endowment will help maintain the trails for many years to come. It was moved and approved to donate to this very worthwhile endeavor.
The next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
