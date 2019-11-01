LIGONIER — The Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship has been established at the Community Foundation of Noble County by the Smith family to help an East Noble High School student who is not only an athlete, but gives back to the community.
Applications for this scholarship and many others will open on Monday, Nov. 25. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 15, 2020.
Dave Smith was born Sept. 25, 1954 in Hazard, Kentucky, and died June 27, 2018, in San Carlos, California. Despite that, he always considered himself a Hoosier.
Smith was a 1972 graduate of East Noble High School, running track and cross country, and playing basketball for the Knights. Many remember him for his athletic skills, but even more remember him for teaching those skills to others.
Smith already coached youth sports before going to college at Vincennes and then IPFW. He married Paula Baker Smith in 1976 and began a rewarding career at King-Seeley in Kendallville and then United Technologies in Huntington.
Many of his favorite teams included those of his daughters, Tarrah (Pollaro) and Tricia, and their friends. Smith coached basketball, softball and baseball and could often be found at East Noble High School track meets, cheering on runners who were attempting to break his long-standing distance records.
Smith loved his community and spent time volunteering at Trinity Church United Methodist, with the Kendallville Jaycees and with Junior Achievement. Smith served on the boards of the YMCA and the Kendallville Parks Department. He always helped the many teams and organizations his daughters were involved in, including the show choir and athletic programs.
Visit the community foundation’s website at www.cfnoble.org or call Jennifer at (260) 894-3335 to learn more about this and other scholarship opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.