ANGOLA — Angola High School seniors planning to attend a rescheduled prom being organized by parent volunteers are asked to register for the event, with registration opening May 15.
The prom will be held on Friday, July 31, at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn.
“The museum has ample space, an art deco-themed decor and a grand staircase perfect for photo opportunities,” said parent DJ Selner.
The outdoor stage area adjacent to the museum will be the location for the Grand March, starting at 6 p.m., weather permitting.
A deejay, photographers and some other staples for the event have been secured, but the organizers are raising funds to make the event affordable.
A Go Fund Me page for expenses like food and decorations is at http://tiny.cc/w4p4nz.
The hope is that there will be no cost for tickets, said Selner.
Seniors must register themselves and their guest online for tickets starting May 15.
Guests of seniors will be limited to current Angola High School students 15 years old or older, students from other high schools with student ID, and adults 18 to 20 years old. No incoming freshmen or people 21 years old or older will be permitted as guests.
More information about registration will be announced through social media pages and local media outlets.
Students are encouraged to follow the event on Facebook at The Angola High School Class of 2020 Senior Prom, on Twitter @AngolaProm or on Instagram @angolaprom2020.
The theme is the Roaring ‘20s.
Parents and community members who want to get involved can join the Facebook group “The Unbreakable Class of 2020: The Senior Prom that Almost Wasn’t.”
The prom is an independent event, not a school activity. It is an effort by senior parents to replace this spring’s prom canceled by school administration due to drastic changes to the school year caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
