ANGOLA — Get The Led Out will bring the essence of Led Zeppelin to the stage of Trine University's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, Oct. 14, with tickets on sale beginning today.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors to the Ryan Concert Hall opening one hour prior.
Tickets range from $25-$45 and are available at trine.link/tickets.
High-energy Zeppelin
From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage.
The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, Get The Led Out re-creates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, Get The Led Out delivers three guitarists on stage.
No wigs or fake English accents, Get The Led Out brings what the audience wants: a high-energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.
'American Zeppelin'
Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever, heard in concert. Get The Led Out also includes a special "acoustic set" with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine" and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."
Get The Led Out has amassed a strong national touring history, having performed at major club and PAC venues across the country. Get The Led Out's approach to their performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance.
"Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliche as it sounds, their music is timeless."
A Get The Led Out concert mimics the "light and shade" that are the embodiment of "The Mighty Zep."
Whether it's the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it's their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event!
For more information on Get The Led Out and other T. Furth Center for Performing Arts events, visit trine.edu/furth.
