ANGOLA — Hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as the “Best Beatles Tribute on Earth,” 1964 The Tribute brings the authentic sound of the band’s early days back to the stage of Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Friday, April 21, beginning at 8 p.m.
Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, Feb. 10, at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. Prices range from $25 to $45.
Since the early 1980s, 1964 The Tribute has thrilled audiences around the globe by taking them on journey through a quintessential moment in music history that will live forever.
Years of researching and performing have made 1964 masters of their craft. They are hailed by critics and fans alike as the most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute.
Featuring Mark Benson as John Lennon, Mac Ruffing as Paul McCartney, Tom Work as George Harrison and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr, 1964 recreates an early 1960s live Beatle concert with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter with an accuracy that is unmatched.
1964 previously appeared on the Furth stage in 2018.
For more information about the concert and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
