NEW HAVEN — Wall-to-wall antique and new fire trucks and emergency vehicles will be on display on Broadway in downtown New Haven Saturday, Aug. 24 for the third annual New Haven Fire Muster.
More than 100 trucks from across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Connecticut and as far away as Canada will be taking part in the 10 a.m. parade and then take up assigned positions along the streets.
The parade will start at U.S. 24 and Rose Avenue and move west to Broadway, where the trucks will turn south and then one block later turn east onto Powers Street (no sirens on Powers) and go to Green Street. At that point they’ll head south to Park Avenue, make a turn to the west and then at Broadway the trucks will turn north and pull into their assigned positions along Broadway and the side streets. Food trucks and vendors will already be in place.
Visitors to the free family event are encouraged to get up close and personnel with the equipment, kick the tires and even climb inside. Three medical helicopters will also be on display in the parking lot behind city hall.
This is the biggest such event in the state, according to Ray Easterly, fire muster coordinator.
“We’re hoping to grow the number of trucks by 10% each year and increase the attendance to more than the 10,000 people who came to the event the previous years,” Easterly said.
In addition to the New Haven Fire Department’s first truck — a 1925 Studebaker — an 1882 steamer and several other antique trucks from the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum will be among those on display. Easterly says there will be some brand new trucks and some really unique ladder and tiller trucks. One truck will be featured every hour at the intersection of Broadway and Main. Firefighters will be on hand to explain what makes their particular truck different.
The popular waterball competition will begin at noon on the street west of Schnelker Park with teams from visiting fire departments demonstrating their skill at keeping a ball suspended by streams of water. Another fire department competition, the bucket brigade, will start mid-afternoon at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway.
Gear donning will be going on all afternoon and is open for anyone from third graders up. Participants pay a $5 entry fee and are timed on how fast they can put on a firefighter’s pants, coat, boots, helmet and air pack. Winners in the various age groups will receive unique fire helmet-front trophies.
In the kid’s combat challenge, which will take place in the park, they’ll dress in firefighter gear and work their way through a timed fire-related obstacle course. A couple of fire related bounce houses will also be available for the kids.
In addition, the New Haven Fire Department will be conducting life safety training and fire safety for special needs individuals utilizing the department’s safety training house. Kids hose sprays and live fire props will be set up, and Sparky the Fire Dog and Smokey the Bear will be present throughout the event. Extrication and fire prop demonstrations will be going on all day. A Firematic Flea Market will also be going on in addition to a number of displays and new equipment vendor booths along the streets of downtown.
“The goal of the muster is more than just showing off firefighting equipment. It’s a way to bring departments together, have some fun, give back to the community and interact with the public. It’s also a way for us to use this circus-like atmosphere to teach fire safety and even do some recruiting,” Easterly said.
“We hope to make this the biggest fire muster in the country and perhaps combine it with the National Convention of Antique Fire Equipment and bring Society for the Appreciation of Antique Motor Fire Apparatus in America (SPAAMFAA) to New Haven with their trucks sometime for a future muster,” he added.
The New Haven Fire Department is co-hosting the event along with the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum and Hoosier Burn Camp. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the muster will go to the museum and the burn camp. Fifty-one percent will go to the local fire department and the rest to support the muster. Operating money comes from the 20 sponsors, food trucks and T-shirt and miscellaneous sales.
