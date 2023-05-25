ANGOLA — A special blend of history, recreation and entertainment combine again for the second season of the Indiana Rail Experience.
And it all kicks off this weekend, but the tickets are going fast.
This expanding series of rail tourism events and programs officially kicks off its 2023 schedule this weekend with the Indiana Ice Cream Train.
Departing downtown Angola on Saturday and Sunday, these one-hour roundtrips depart several times a day and include complimentary ice cream.
Events for Father's Day Weekend are nearly sold out, but additional tickets have been added to the Donuts & Dads Train and a special evening summer barbecue train featuring drinks, dinner appetizers and live entertainment.
In July, the Fort Wayne Railroad, Indiana Northeastern Railroad and Camp Chief Little Turtle will join forces to offer the state's first-ever Indiana Railcamp. This two-day, hands-on educational event will give attendees ages 13-17 an opportunity to learn railroad history, operations, and important trade skills. Registration is live now at scoutingevent.com/157-INDIANARAILCAMP2023
That same month, the popular Wine & Whiskey Train will return to the Angola area, and new Wine & Chocolate Trains will offer guests wine pairings and delicious desserts during the 3-hour event. In addition, Rudy’s Cigar Shop is partnering with the railroad to offer the only Cigar Train in the Midwest.
Tickets for the Indiana Rail Experience's Fall Color Trains in October, and Christmas Trains in December will go on sale in July. In addition, a special event for dogs and their owners will operate in August during the Tales, Ales, and Rails Train.
As demand is high and space is limited on all trains, a notification list for interested guests is available at indianarailexperience.org.
Last year, all events sold out and ridership contributed over $300,000 to the local economy in just 10 days of operations, leading the Indiana State Tourism Association to name the effort the state's "Best New Experience."
Several special announcements regarding the future of the Indiana Rail Experience are forthcoming.
