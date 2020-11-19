FORT WAYNE — PBS Fort Wayne will be bringing home beloved “Peanuts” holiday program traditions this year thanks to a just announced agreement between PBS and Apple TV.
Peanuts fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang on their holiday adventures beginning with “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airing Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
In addition, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will also air on PBS Fort Wayne on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Both programs will run ad-free on these broadcasts.
To complement the release of these programs, acquired by Apple TV+ earlier this year, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will also broadcast over the air on the same days and times over PBS KIDS (locally, channel 39.2) as they do on PBS Fort Wayne’s main channel.
The classic holiday Peanuts specials will also stream ad free and in high definition on Apple TV+.
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will start streaming on Apple TV+ November 18, and the special will be available for free from Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 27. The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4. The holiday special will be also be available to enjoy for free on this platform from Dec. 11-13.
