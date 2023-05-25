ANGOLA — The Outlaws will cap off the summer season for Trine University's T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, bringing their unique brand of Southern Rock to the stage on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Tickets go on sale beginning today at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. Prices range from $35 to $55.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors to the Ryan Concert Hall opening at 7 p.m.
About the music
For The Outlaws, it's always been about the music. For more than 40 years, the Southern Rock legends celebrated triumphs and endured tragedies to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the genre.
Today, The Outlaws have returned with new music, new focus, and an uncompromising new mission: It's about a band of brothers bound together by history, harmony and the road. It's about a group that respects its own legacy while refusing to be defined by its past. But most of all, it's about pride.
It's About Pride was also the title of the band's acclaimed 2012 album, universally hailed as their victorious comeback.
"Because The Outlaws had been out of the public eye for so long, it was almost like starting over," explains founding singer/songwriter/guitarist Henry Paul. "But because of the band's history, we dig deeper, write better, perform stronger. Everything we do is to reinforce the notion that The Outlaws still matter, and that Southern Rock will always matter. It's a message we're proud to bring into the 21st century."
Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws - known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies - became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis (at the urging of Ronnie Van Zant) to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band's first three albums The Outlaws, Lady In Waiting, and Hurry Sundown - featuring such rock radio favorites as "There Goes Another Love Song," "Green Grass & High Tides," "Knoxville Girl" and "Freeborn Man" - would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern Rock era. Known as "The Florida Guitar Army" by their fans, The Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Charlie Daniels Band, as well as The Doobie Brothers, The Who, Eagles and The Rolling Stones.
Along with founding member Paul, the band today features several of Southern Rock's most respected players: Keyboardist/vocalist Dave Robbins is a co-founding member of BlackHawk and has written hits for artists that include Restless Heart, Kenny Rogers and Eric Clapton. Longtime bassist/vocalist Randy Threet has performed with Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis and BlackHawk, and is familiar to audiences from USA Network's "Nashville Star." Lead guitarist Jimmy Dormire has played to millions with Confederate Railroad, Colonel Bruce Hampton, and The Luke Wheeler Band on the TV series Nashville. Drummer Michael Grando has powered the beat for artists that include Joe Diffie, Jason Aldean and Chris Knight. Vocalist/co-guitarist Jeff Aulich brings new fire to the band's harmony arrangements and six-string pyrotechnics.
The band's concerts — vividly captured in their 2016 double album Legacy Live — are blazing 2-plus hour tributes to the band's rich history and fiery rebirth. Classic tracks and fan favorites from the first three albums — as well as The Henry Paul Band's definitive "Grey Ghost" — share the spotlight with songs from It's About Pride and 2020's acclaimed Dixie Highway that have been enthusiastically embraced by audiences.
For more information about the concert and other upcoming events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
