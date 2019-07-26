ROANOKE — Classic cars and rock ’n’ roll go together like a burger and fries, right?
So this year’s Rolling into Roanoke car show has “sweetened” the event with a concert at Sweetwater Sound Pavilion from 5:30-10 p.m. today, featuring the Sweetwater All-Stars. Cost is $15; tickets will be sold at the door. Sweetwater owner Chuck Surack plays saxophone in the band. Event organizer Rick Fischer says the Sweetwater All-Stars are extremely talented. “They don’t play that often, but when they do it’s a special treat,” Fischer said.
The Sweetwater Sound Pavilion is at 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W. It also will feature a cruise-in. Food trucks and beer and wine vendors will be there.
The next day is the car show, which will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, in downtown Roanoke and in the town park. The event is free to the public, and it’s a good way to admire the artistry and engineering of classic cars from all years.
It also provides an opportunity to chat with the vehicle owners, Fischer said.
Most vehicle owners are eager to talk about their rides and happy to show them off. “There’s a reason why people own these cars,” Fischer said. “They’re reliving their memories.”
This year’s show should pique the interest of those who were around during the groovy ’70s. Each year’s show has a theme, and this year’s is “That ’70s Car Show.” While all makes and models may enter the show, special attention will be given to cars from the ’70s.
Tribute cars from movies and TV shows in the ’70s will be on display, including an Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser station wagon from “That ’70s Show” and Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine Van.
The show also will feature a section of “original owner” cars that are at least 30 years old.
Fischer, who has organized the car show since 2014, expects about 600 vehicles — 400 downtown and 200-300 in the park. In addition, the Indiana History Museum will bring its hands-on educational museum on wheels, currently featuring the exhibit “Automotive History of Indiana.”
Free public parking will be available in the park, where food and vendors will be located. A golf cart shuttle will be available to give tired spectators a ride back to their cars from downtown.
Premium parking can be found at three lots on the corner of Vine and Main streets; cost is $5.
Handicapped parking is available by the post office.
This is not a show where cars are judged and trophies are awarded, although some prizes will be given out at the end.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Roanoke, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn, and the National Automotive and Truck Museum, also in Auburn. Earlier this year Rolling Into Roanoke donated $2,000 to the National Automotive and Truck Museum.
