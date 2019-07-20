For the next seven weeks, we will be focusing on the “I am” statements of Jesus.
For many of us modern readers, we might have been confused the first time we read those words — what does that mean, “I am?” How can you be bread? How can you be light? How can you be the vine?
The original audience was not just confused but for many, they probably gasped. You see they were more familiar with this statement than we are. They knew that Yhwh (God) had used this exact phrase before.
In Exodus 3:13-15 we read of a conversation between Moses and God that goes like this:
Moses said to God, “Suppose I go to the Israelites and say to them, ‘The God of your fathers has sent me to you,’ and they ask me, ‘What is his name?’ Then what shall I tell them?” God said to Moses, “I am who I am. This is what you are to say to the Israelites: ‘I am has sent me to you.’ ” God also said to Moses, “Say to the Israelites, ‘The lord, the God of your fathers — the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob — has sent me to you.’ “This is my name forever, the name you shall call me from generation to generation."
When you put what they (the modern hearers of Jesus day) knew and now heard we can understand why these statements shocked them. They did not know how to react. Does this mean that he is saying he is God? When we fault that original audience it is with the benefit we have of seeing the whole picture. That audience did not have that luxury. They were not able to step back and see the big picture.
Jesus' first statement is: “I am the bread of life. He who comes to me shall never hunger” (John 6:35)
As I prepared this article I was struck by how it makes perfect sense that Jesus would start with this statement. You see the “I am” that the original audience knew and had heard about provided for the people held in slavery. He helped them be set free. He provided food for them. Daily manna. Jesus was here to set people free too. Jesus was here to feed people as well.
For most of the listeners, I think why were thinking “manna, great.” Jesus would feed thousands but he meant the unlimited number he would point to the spiritual nourishment that they needed. We all still need that spiritual nourishment to get through the day, week, year, life.
Maybe you are able to maneuver life without that but I am here to tell you that I cannot. I am someone who needs that daily “manna” “bread” to keep my mind focused, my heart soft to what the Lord wants, and the focus I need to live differently than just the norm of society.
Open God’s word this week and discover the bread that awaits you!
