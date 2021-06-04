ANGOLA — Shelly Williams and Cathy Mowery are both set to speak Saturday at the Heritage Club of Steuben County for the monthly Republican Breakfast.
The breakfast begins at 8 a.m.
Williams is the Noble County Republican Chairwoman and the vice president of the Noble County Republican Women’s Club. Mowery is the Noble County Republican Women’s Club president and the third district chairwoman for the Indiana Federation of Republican Women’s Club.
They will enlighten attendees regarding the importance of an active Republican Women’s club.
All are welcome, with a special invitation to Steuben County women for their importance to local Republican activities.
Breakfasts are typically held on the first Saturday of each month.
A calendar of Steuben County GOP events can be found at steubencountyingop.org.
