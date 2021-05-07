Cinco de Mayo just passed, the American-Pseudo Mexican holiday that brings warmer days to mind. The holiday is mostly associated with tequila and margaritas. Great beverages, however, another cocktail should come to mind, the Michelada.
When made well, these drinks should balance spicy, tart and refreshing delicately. When done poorly, it is the drinks of frat house nightmares. Finding the perfect ratio of cheap, light Mexican beer, fresh lime juice and chili can produce a sublime low-alcohol drink that becomes the dreams of summer.
Starting with fresh limes is key. Juicing the limes yourself will insure that you will enjoy the bright, tart flavors that is key to balancing the cocktail. A chili-salt mixture to rim the glass — called Tajin in Latin markets if you can find one, bloody mary rimming salt can substitute — helps infuse the drinking experience, like a salt rim on a margarita or sugar rim on a lemon drop. The surprise ingredient that can bring all of the flavors together is Worcestershire sauce. A little punch of umami will change the equation of flavors, kind of the fulcrum that everything balances on.
Here is a simple, straight forward recipe to start with:
• Tajin or other chili-salt blend
• Kosher salt or sea salt
• 2 ounces (60ml) fresh lime juice
• 2 teaspoons (10ml) hot sauce (like Cholula, Tapatio or other Mexican-style brand)
• 1 teaspoon (5ml) Worcestershire sauce
• 1 bottle or can Mexican beer
Directions:
Place the Tajin or chili-salt blend in a small, shallow dish in a flat, even layer. Rub a cut lime around the rim of your glass, then press the glass in the plate to create a salt rim.
Add lime juice, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce, plus a pinch of salt into the glass. Fill the glass with ice, then top with cold beer. Give a gentle stir to incorporate the ingredients and garnish with a lime.
From this simple recipe, you can customize your Michelada experience in a myriad of ways. Probably the most popular way is to include Clamato Juice to make a Chelada. Different types of hot sauces, tomatillo sauce, different citrus will create cool, refreshing flavors for all types of palates. You could even riff on the recipe using Asian ingredients like Thai Chili sauce or Sriracha with soy sauce or fish sauce and a light beer like Sapporo.
The concept is simple; however, the devil is in the details. Experiment for yourself and you will find an amazing drink recipe to have in your repertoire this summer.
