Marriage licenses
ANGOLA — The following wedding licenses were approved over the past two weeks by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• Cheryl Long and Dennis Cattell, both of Fremont
• Josiah Allen and Rebecca Walter, both of Angola
• Matt Goins, Fremont, and Amber Smoker, Fort Wayne
• William Stitt and Heather Chilenski, both of Fremont
• Jonathan Anthony, Angola, and Janelle Gonzales, Coldwater, Michigan
• Bryce Jackson, Springboro, Ohio, and Elizabeth Bambeck, Eaton, Ohio
• Aleesha Goodwin and Tanner Wall, both of Fremont
• Adam Altaffer and Taylor Harper, both of Montpelier, Ohio
• Michael D. Williams and Jennifer Rowe, both of Angola
• Gabriel Merton, Tekonsha, Michigan, and Aimee Kelley, Coldwater, Michigan
• Shawn Williamson and Caryn Williams, both of Hudson
• Jereme Bryant and Jessica Sipes, both of Montpelier, Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.