Please read Matthew 11:25–30; with emphasis on verses 28–30
In the fast-pace of today’s world; people are longing for a break and being able to find rest that will help them to restore physical abilities, positive mental function and find rest for their soul. Yet how many people truly know how to search for this rest and to be able to engage in it? Have we become a society that has become so busy that we have lost our ability to simply take it easy and catch our breath?
In the passage provided, Jesus begins by sharing about thanking God for the opportunities he has, and that some of the wisdom that God imparts is not given to those who are rich or powerful, but to everyday people such as you and I. Jesus knew then and knows now how people would take advantage of others to be able to have the wisdom of God, especially those individuals do not have their relationship with God. God knows and understands the hearts of men and knows the selfishness they possess. And Jesus says some things in here which may confuse individuals, especially the statement where it says, “All things have been handed over to me by my Father, and no one knows the Son except the Father and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.” (Verse 27; ESV).
This is in state and that God was being selfish and that Jesus is only selecting individuals of His choosing, because God wants to reveal himself to everyone and Jesus is our way to be able to introduce God to man. Jesus is willing to open up our eyes to all people who truly see Him and wants to have a relationship with Him. Then as you read the rest of the passages provided, you see the evidence of the statement that I just made.
God knows the importance of man being connected to Him and has sent Jesus to be that connection. And Jesus is telling us in this passage that as we allow ourselves to be in a relationship with Him and to be able to be led by Him, that we have the ability to lighten our own burdens and to have a more productive and restful life as we put our hope and trust in God through Christ. This is important for all of us to know and understand because how many times do we forfeit that peace and that rest because we feel it is our place to make our lives what they need to be? How do we see and acknowledge the importance for God when we are so busy chasing the things of this world and what this world values as things of importance?
How many people are working so hard to try to provide and yet forfeit the ability to rest and be in the company of family? How many people wonder why God is so silent when they don’t seek Him in prayer returned to the Scriptures? How can people complain that God is unjust when they don’t even know who He is or how deeply He loves mankind? If man with simply slow down to take time to read the Scriptures and allow God to move his Holy Spirit in us to reveal their truths and the applications to our lives; man will see that it is relationship more than works that defines a man’s life and legacy to not only this world; but also unto God. God values relationship over religion, good works, fancy titles and power, and so on. Got to not give us Scriptures to be able to keep Himself separated from us; but to draw us closer to Him by following the roadmap that is described in those Scriptures.
Are you searching for rest? The only way that you want to be able to obtain it is to go after it. You have the ability through Jesus to find not only the rest that the world offers; but true rest to where you can be refreshed and renewed each and every moment. This comes only through Jesus Christ. Nothing else on this world can offer you the peace in the rest that Jesus can. Search your heart and know that God is longing to connect with you and to give you the peace and rest that passes all understanding he simply come to Christ and allow yourself to take the rest in His arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.