Hendry Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — These students were named to the honor roll at Hendry Park Elementary School for the third quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Because the fourth quarter was pass or fail, there will not be a fourth quarter honor roll for this school year.
All A’s
Third Grade — Avery Bacon, Madilyn Bussard, Riley Kraus, Macy Newhard, Elise Newman, Ellianna Papenbrock, Maddison Rhine, Symphony Stantz, Nathan Veltkamp, Cassundra Willis-Houtz, Tucker Wolfinger
Fourth Grade — Emmy Cline, Riley Duran, Ethan Golliff, Cannon Justice, Lucy Robinson, Carter Vonderau
Fifth Grade — Braylynn Brown, Landen Bussard, Anna Crankshaw, Camryn Massey
A/B
Third Grade — Aiden Bascenko, Austin Boff, Isabella Bounds, Nevaeh Brown, Grace Butler, Leila Cash, Carter Cook, Adriana Delacruz, Jackson Diller, Kharsen Dirrim, Levi Eddingfield, Jason Estep, Karcyn Fugate, Margaret Gillette, Aidan Kimmel, Dominic Kinsinger, Peyton LaDuke, Yandel Medina, Azuz Muthana, Serenity Ostrander, Nolan Shutt, Connery Smith, Mathew Stellhorn, Griffin Strobel, Tenor Venderley, Ceasar Vieyra, Oscar Vieyra, Wyatt Wooster
Fourth Grade — Thor Anderson, Adrianna Bertoia, Danika Christian, Holden Craig, Emery Dobson, Memphis Doerr, Skyveah Fitch, Alondra Garcia, Braedon Growe, Wyatt Hess, Hayden LaDuke, Vivianna Montoya, Jordan Ramirez-Ferreyra, Lincoln Slabaugh, Alex Tolemy, Cooper Weisenauer
Fifth Grade — Logan Arnold, Emma Behringer, Caleb Boff, Eric Combs, Lyllian DAvis, Rose Drown, Ethan Growe, Brayden Gruner, Syrus Kaczmarek, Addison Maguire, Lucy Oluoch, Aubrey Pearson, Analee Swary, Lesley Vieyra, Mikayla Vredenburg, Carson Waltke, Pearce Wentz
