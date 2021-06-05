Please read John 4:1–26; 39–42.
I remember as I was growing up how I would watch various TV shows such as The Addams Family, The Munsters and other types of shows that showed different types of families that many people would look at and say that they were “dysfunctional”. This is what helped make the humor all the funnier and more enjoyable. We would be able to see a strong contrast between what their lives were in compared to everyday life. And the funny thing is, these families thought that they were “normal” and everybody else was “dysfunctional.”
Now that I am a pastor and I work in the mental health field as well, I look at life very differently and with new eyes. I’ve come to the conclusion that every family is dysfunctional and that every family believes that their family is “normal.” People can justify who they are, what they do, why they do it and believe it to be normal simply because this is the way that they were indoctrinated and raised. For people being raised in the clinical term of dysfunctional homes, as appalling as it may be an most of the general public’s point of view, their behaviors and actions are normalized because this is all that they know; they are products of generational sins, attitudes and behaviors and this is what they have come to understand is being normal. Those who grew up in “functional” home environments see things very different. And at the same time, those who were brought up in the dysfunctional homes look at the rest of the world as being dysfunctional and out of touch of reality because they cannot understand and comprehend why people would behave in that sort of manner.
In the scripture provided, we see a Samaritan woman engaging with Jesus. Please understand that those days, Samaritans and Jews did not intermingle due to religious differences and Samaritans were considered subhuman in the eyes of many. Their culture stated that Jews were not to interact with Samaritans, especially women. The reason for this particular stance of those days was the fact that the Jewish people would sometimes marry pagan believers and then adapt their Jewish customs to their spouses and religions and “corrupting” the Jewish faith. So in this particular scripture, Jesus is paving the way to show that every life matters, regardless of who you are, what the culture around you thinks of you, and points out that God loves everyone. Jesus “violated” several customs in doing this, yet his purpose for doing so was worth more than what customs dictated.
As the story points out, this particular Samaritan woman had a very tainted lifestyle. Looking beyond the faults of this woman, Jesus saw the needs for this woman to be educated and taught who God is and of his love for her and, eventually, her entire community. Jesus taught this woman about who God was and who Jesus is and offered her a new way of living. The Samaritan woman, in turn, was able to go back to her community and introduce all of them to Jesus within moments of her own conversion. What she found that Jesus had taught her was so important that she knew that the people of her community needed to know who Jesus was. And it is credited to her that her community was saved.
Now, how do we apply this today to our lives? First of all, we must be like Jesus and look beyond the faults to see the needs. All of us are wonderfully and uniquely made and all of us may look at others and believe them to be dysfunctional. We need to stop looking with judging eyes and to see the needs of the world around us. Next, we must be like Jesus and educate with great love and compassion that sometimes the causes of the needs are caused by our own belief system and our actions and that are suffering is sometimes directly associated to the choices that we make. Then we need to be able to educate and walk alongside of these individuals on how they have the choice to be able to change their lives for the better. It’s not only important for us to be able to teach them, we must also model for them, coach them, love and support them as they adjust to this new way of life that will free them from the bondage that they are under and allow them to have real peace and true deep intimacy with God and others.
For us to do this, we also must be experiencing that ability to identify our dysfunctions and to do something positive about them. The Bible tells us that all ascend and come short of the glory of God; with this being true, we must also admit that we are also dysfunctional when it comes to our spiritual walk: we have belief systems, traditions and even concepts of what sin is that we justify in our own eyes instead of through whose eyes matters the most: God. And we justify them saying that we know better than what God does and that because we have the acceptance of it socially, then it is no longer sin. Only fools believe this! Only God has the right, the righteousness and holiness to determine what sin is and is not!! It is not ours to be able to justify; only to follow what God mandates. And once we understand this, we can turn from our dysfunction spiritually and be able to lead others in the same path that God has opened up for us.
I invite you all to be like the Samaritan woman and to receive Christ to go out and change the community around you. It starts with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.