VAN WERT, Ohio — Old fashioned farmers days is back this year on July 1, 2 and 3 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds in Van Wert, Ohio.
On Thursday there will be a ladies snowflake make-n-take at 2 p.m., then at 6 p.m. Mathew Keeler will perform a wide range of traditional and early popular music from a bygone America, including old-time, pre-WWII blues, rags and jug band tunes. He also includes a large repertoire of English, Irish and Scottish ballads in his sets, as well as the traditional instrumental dance music of those countries. He features unusual instruments, such as the melodeon button accordion, the hurdy gurdy (a mechanized wheel fiddle played with a crank), and various instruments from the mandolin family.
On Friday there will be another ladies make-n-take at 2 p.m. The antique Tractor pull weigh in will start at 6 p.m Also at 6 p.m., Noah Back will perform.
Back is a young entertainer whose roots commenced in rural South Western Ohio. His time as a performer began at the age of 12, so he has been delighting audiences for more than half his life. His major musical influences were John Denver, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and the Bee Gees. When asked what kind of music he likes to play, he always says, “My favorite music to play is whatever you want to hear.” His repertoire is made up of songs from the 20’s to the present and include ballads, folk music, country, pop, rock, rock’n roll, gospel and more.
On Saturday the Van Wert County Sheriff’s office will have a K-9 demonstration at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., the National Kiddie Pedal Tractor pull will start with registration starting at 10 a.m. Garden Tractor Pull will start weighing in at 1 p.m. The fiddle, banjo and harmonica contest will take place at 3 p.m. Contestants are still needed for that contest. Tug-A-Truck starts at 7 p.m.
Daily events will include flea markets and crafts, quilt demonstrations, Indian relics and artifacts demonstrations, saw milling and threshing, trading post, antique tractor and engine displays and much more. There will be concession stands on the grounds and barbeque chicken on Friday night and ham and beans on Saturday at 12 p.m.
Camping is available. For more information call 419-203-2700 or 419-203-4159. For the flea markets, call 419-394-3189.
