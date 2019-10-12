SHIPSHEWANA — The Oak Ridge Boys bring their high-energy stage show, which continues to be the heart and soul of what they do best, to Shipshewana on Oct. 19 at the Shipshewana Events Center, 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana.
There will be two performances, one at 1 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. with tickets for both still available.
This night will feature classic gospel, country and patriotic music.
The Oak Ridge Boys have one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. Their string of hits includes the pop chart-topper “Elvira,” as well as “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes,” “Fancy Free,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon” and many others.
They’ve scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.
They will be performing some material from their new Lighting Rod Records album 17th Avenue Revival, produced by the critically acclaimed producer Dave Cobb. It was released on March 16, 2018.
Cobb, who produces Chris Stapleton, had a special vision for the album. His vision for the group was to dig way back into their roots of gospel music, but a different kind of gospel. One that took a hard look at the early days of rock and roll, which was influenced by spiritual or black gospel.
Aaron Badgley with Spill Magazine wrote “this is a brilliant and an important album. The Oak Ridge Boys have a lot to say and they use the medium of the album to say it. 17th Avenue Revival is a revival. It is a stunning album that should not be ignored, and much like Cash’s work in his later years, this will be seen as a classic in years to come.”
The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have garnered a host of industry and fan accolades including Grammy, Dove, ACM and CMA awards.
In 2008 they were awarded the coveted Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring three decades of charted singles and 50 years of tradition to bear on a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere.
On Oct. 25, 2015, The Oak Ridge Boys were honored with induction into the esteemed and elite Country Music Hall of Fame.
Bass singer Richard Sterban said, “I think our stage show is one of the reasons for our continuity. We’re still having fun doing this. We love what we do. Getting on stage and bringing our music to people is still what we live for.”
The Oak Ridge Boys’ official website is oakridgeboys.com.
Tickets for the show are available online, thebluegate.com, and start at $24.95 for the show only.
Dinner and show tickets begin at $42.95 a piece.
