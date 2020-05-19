Wednesday
New to Zoom: Tricks and Tips — 6 p.m., via Zoom. The Kendallville Public Library is holding this workshop for those new to Zoom. Brittany has some tips and tricks to make the most of your virtual meetings, whether you are the host, or a participant. Don’t become a viral video for your online faux pas! Join Brittany on Zoom here for the May 20 session: zoom.us/j/96099305478?pwd=eWlIalZURkxhajlhb2ZUZHozQ3RiQT09.
Thursday
Intro to Barre — Noon, via Facebook Live. The Kendallville Public Library is hosting a live barre class. Join Brittany for a half hour of leg toning at KPL’s Facebook page.
Matt’s Book Club: “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” — 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Pick up “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris at the Kendallville Public Library via Curbside Pickup or through Doorstep Delivery, then discuss it online with Matt! Call 343-2010, or email ldresser@kendallvillelibrary.org to reserve your copy. This beautiful, illuminating tale of hope and courage is based on interviews that were conducted with Holocaust survivor and Auschwitz-Birkenau tattooist Ludwig (Lale) Sokolov — an unforgettable love story in the midst of atrocity. Read the book, then join Matt on Zoom here: zoom.us/j/92923937786?pwd=cTBKay9YTFkyaGNyUmJvZ3dnRXFHdz09.
Saturday
Yoga Flow — Noon, via Facebook Live. Join Brittany and the Kendallville Public Library for a one-hour session of yoga on Saturdays. Visit KPL’s Facebook page at noon to join.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day service — 9 a.m. at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton. Participants may stay in their vehicles. Eddy Cemetery is located at 7254 C.R. 4A just east of Hamilton.
Tuesday, May 26
American Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon, First United Methodist Church, LaGrange. Those looking to donate blood can come to the church from 12-6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Thursday, May 28
Intro to Barre — Noon, via Facebook Live. The Kendallville Public Library is hosting a live barre class. Join Brittany for a half hour of leg toning at KPL’s Facebook page.
Saturday, May 30
Yoga Flow — Noon, via Facebook Live. Join Brittany and the Kendallville Public Library for a one-hour session of yoga on Saturdays. Visit KPL’s Facebook page at noon to join.
Monday, June 1
TV Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Join Kendallville Public Library and Matt for a trivia night all about your favorite television shows! If you spent some time binge-watching during the quarantine, you might be ready! Get a team together, or even play against your friends so you don’t have to share the prize! Join Matt on Zoom here: zoom.us/j/91745362536?pwd=dXc3ZWdlZEhteGVlMjI0bVVaM2pwUT09.
Wednesday, June 3
Brittany’s Book Club: “In a Dark, Dark Wood” — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Pick up “In a Dark, Dark Wood” by Ruth Ware at the Kendallville Public Library via Curbside Pickup or Doorstep Delivery and then discuss it with Brittany online! In this story, Nora hasn’t seen Clare for ten years. Not since the day Nora walked out of her old life and never looked back. Until, out of the blue, an invitation to Clare’s hen party arrives. Join Brittany for the discussion on Zoom here: zoom.us/j/94745564594?pwd=cW9mdUNrRURwRjBWejlFRlJzUlI1Zz09
Thursday, June 4
Intro to Barre — Noon, via Facebook Live. The Kendallville Public Library is hosting a live barre class. Join Brittany for a half hour of leg toning at KPL’s Facebook page.
Saturday, June 6
Yoga Flow — Noon, via Facebook Live. Join Brittany and the Kendallville Public Library for a one-hour session of yoga on Saturdays. Visit KPL’s Facebook page at noon to join.
Thursday, June 11
Intro to Barre — Noon, via Facebook Live. The Kendallville Public Library is hosting a live barre class. Join Brittany for a half hour of leg toning at KPL’s Facebook page.
Saturday, June 13
Yoga Flow — Noon, via Facebook Live. Join Brittany and the Kendallville Public Library for a one-hour session of yoga on Saturdays. Visit KPL’s Facebook page at noon to join.
Wednesday, June 17
Brittany’s Book Club: “The Chain” — 6 p.m., via Zoom. Pick up the “The Chain” by Adrian McKinty at the Kendallville Public Library via Curbside Pickup of Doorstep Delivery and then discuss the book virtually with Brittany! Call at 343-2010 to request your copy. In this story, a daughter is kidnapped. In order to save her family, the mother must kidnap another victim. Join Brittany for the discussion on Zoom here: zoom.us/j/97079285126? pwd=SEszc08wSzVhTDRoL1J6YXBWN0Z0QT09.
Thursday, June 18
Intro to Barre — Noon, via Facebook Live. The Kendallville Public Library is hosting a live barre class. Join Brittany for a half hour of leg toning at KPL’s Facebook page.
Monday, June 22
Matt’s Book Club: “Warlight” — 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Pick up “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje at the Kendallville Public Library via Curbside Pickup or through Doorstep Delivery, then discuss it online with Matt! Call us at 343-2010 to reserve a copy of the book. It is 1945, and London is still reeling from years of war. Fourteen-year-old Nathaniel and his older sister, Rachel, seemingly abandoned by their parents, have been left in the care of an enigmatic figure they call The Moth. They suspect he may be a criminal and grow both more convinced and less concerned as they come to know his eccentric crew of friends: men and women with a shared history, all of whom seem determined now to protect and educate (in rather unusual ways) the siblings. Join Matt on Zoom here: zoom.us/j/94367987141?pwd=WXQ2VTlPeVBzdnVMeTROZ3c2eW1Ydz09
Thursday, June 25
Intro to Barre — Noon, via Facebook Live. The Kendallville Public Library is hosting a live barre class. Join Brittany for a half hour of leg toning at KPL’s Facebook page.
Saturday, June 27
Yoga Flow — Noon, via Facebook Live. Join Brittany and the Kendallville Public Library for a one-hour session of yoga on Saturdays. Visit KPL’s Facebook page at noon to join.
