KENDALLVILLE — Members planning the Kendallville High School All Class Reunion have a meeting coming up.
The All Class Reunion committee will meet Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. in front of the K door.
It will first take a picture, then go to the Kendallville Public Library Room A for its business meeting.
In case of rain, the committee will go to the library for the picture, followed by the business meeting. A representative from each class is urged to attend.
Information for the reunion has been mailed to all alumni. However, address changes in the last two years that the committee was unaware of might prevent some from getting information.
Those who did not receive information and want to attend are asked to contact Judy Butler at 347-4116 and leave names and addresses.
Information will then be mailed.
The reunion is from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Kendallville Event Center. Dinner will follow.
