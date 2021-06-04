SANTA CLAUS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has partnered with Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari to give foster children across Indiana the opportunity to visit the park free of charge.
Every foster child is eligible to visit once per year at no cost. They must be accompanied by a licensed or unlicensed resource parent.
To receive free admission, a resource parent needs to contact a DCS representative, such as a foster care specialist or family case manager, to receive a completed referral. The resource parent should then present the referral and a valid photo identification at a Holiday World Guest Relations window to receive tickets for the eligible children.
Resource parents and those in their household are eligible for discounted tickets through Holiday World’s Online Fun Club. Details about the club will be printed on the completed referral form.
Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is located at 452 E. Christmas Boulevard in Santa Claus, Indiana.
The park features roller coasters, shows, waterslides and more for families to enjoy on their visit.
Visit holidayworld.com for mor information on the parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.