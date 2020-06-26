Keep fruit-hungry birds at bay with nets, noises, scary decoys

Talk to any fruit-growing gardener about bird damage and you will likely hear a variety of solutions to deter them.
Birds can do so much damage to fruit, especially once it is ripe. Crows, starlings, grackles and blackbirds, to name just a few, are notoriously destructive to fruit.
Yes, they are just doing what comes natural to them, which is looking for a source of food, and keep in mind that birds also feed on insects, so they can be really useful to have around.
There are some steps that a home gardener can take to prevent their feasting on your source of this winter’s jams and jellies.
There are a number of steps that can be taken to combat bird damage and most of them fall within three categories: frightening devices, mechanical barriers and habitat modification.
Try planting some serviceberry, whose berries birds are very fond of, in an area located away from your fruit planting. Keep bird feeders filled with black-oil sunflower seeds and cracked corn.
Maybe if there is plenty of other food available the birds will stay clear of your fruit plantings.
I have found that netting works very well to protect my grapes. However, it must be installed so that it is not merely laying on top of my planting.
Birds are smart and will reach through the netting to eat the fruit. Instead, support the netting with a system of posts and wires or twine.
Cut the bottom off of a 2 liter plastic bottle and nail it to the top of a wooden post to prevent any tears in your netting. The netting must be anchored in the ground to prevent birds from entering.
The birds will notice the change in the color of the fruit as it is ripening so apply the netting before the fruit ripens.
I’m sure many of you are familiar with the big scare-eye balloons or inflatable owls which are hung on posts every 6 to 20 feet apart. Birds will get used to them so these generally will work to keep birds away for 10 to 14 days.
Lay out some rubber snakes and change their location every day. Just remember where you have placed them so you don’t scare the bejeebers out of yourself.
A solar-powered great horned owl statue is available whose head turns and bobs every few minutes to mimic the real thing. I would think that would get a bird’s attention.
You can also try hanging strips of holographic flash tape or shiny Christmas tree garland from branches to serve as streamers, or paint eyes on balloons and hang them from tree branches.
If the birds get too close to make the balloon pop, the sound should be enough to scare them away.
Employing sound devices along with moving devices generally works the best. Aluminum pie pans can be hung in pairs so that their sound and reflection, when they move, will startle birds and scare them away or broadcast predator sounds or bird distress calls near your planting.
As always, Happy Gardening!
