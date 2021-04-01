MARSHALL, Michigan — The Franke Center’s Youth Theater is pleased to announce auditions for its high school production of “Little Shop of Horrors” on April 12-14. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for more than 30 years.
This play will be rehearsed and performed at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall, Michigan. Participants will be socially distanced and masked as COVID conditions require. The cast will be limited in size to 30 students and will be rehearsed in pods as much as possible.
There is a $10 non-refundable registration fee to audition. All auditions must be scheduled in advance. This production will be limited to 30 cast members, and students who are in grades 9-12 for the 2020-21 school year are encouraged to participate.
All actors auditioning are required to bring a current, non-returnable photo. If cast, there is an additional participation fee of $70 for each selected cast member. Scholarships are available. Auditions will take place at The Franke Center, 214 E. Mansion St., at the time selected during registration. Audition materials will be provided on day one – learning day. Registration is only available online through TheFranke.org.
The audition schedule is as follows:
• Monday, April 12 – Learning Day, two time slots: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Each group will learn music, dance and acting in different areas of the building
• Tuesday, April 13 – Possible added time slots as needed
• Wednesday, April 14 – Audition Day – Specific audition time assigned at the end of Learning Day
• Thursday, April 15 – Call backs only – producer will call if actor is requested
Rehearsals start May 3 and will be Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m.
Show dates are June 4, 5 and 6, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit TheFranke.org or contact Allison Ebner at (269)274-5795.
